Cyclone threat subsides as Sindh fishermen resume activities

Cyclone Asna has moved further southwestward during the last 12 hours weakened into a deep depression and is likely to move further southwestwards and weaken gradually, according to a notification from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued on Sunday.

Under the influence of its circulation, “sea conditions are likely to remain rough-very rough with squally winds of 40/50 kilometres per hour gusting 60km/h till tonight,” the notification said.

While fishermen in Balochistan were advised not to venture into the open sea till tonight, those of Sindh were given the green light to resume their activities from today.

Separately – in an update on 2:29pm – PMD informed that rain was expected in the Karachi division on Monday (September 2) and Tuesday (September 3), adding that areas such as Sukkur, Larkano, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar could receive heavy downpour and lightning.

“Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast,” a statement from the Met Office said. “Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell,” it added.

Separately, the floodwaters claimed lives of three children in different localities of Mehar tehsil of Dadu district, rescue sources said on Sunday.

According to details, a minor girl and an 8-year-old child drowned in floodwaters in Shah Panju area.

A nine-year-old child drowned to death in flooded Raes Canal near Mehar. Bodies of all three children were retrieved and handed over to heirs.