Scott enjoys his freedom to take control at BMW Championship

Australian Adam Scott rolled back the years as he fired a superb 9-under 63 to grab a three shot lead at the BMW Championship, the second event in the FedEx Cup playoffs, on Friday.

The 44-year-old made his PGA Tour debut at Castle Pines Golf Club 24 years ago, the start of a career which has brought him 14 wins on the tour, but none in the past four years.

But the 2013 Masters winner equalled the course record with his bogey free round, catapulting himself into the lead.

“It’s been a long time. I can’t remember the last time I shot a 63 out here,” said Scott, who sits at 13-under for the tournament.

“But it feels good to go low, that I’ve still got that in me. Hopefully, there’s one more this week,” he added.

Getting into the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings, not only made sure that Scott would compete this week but secured him spots in the tour’s elite Signature Events next season.

The Australian only made it into the top 50 thanks to a final round 67 at the St Jude Championship on Sunday, but with that pressure off he says is playing with freedom.

“Your mindset changes so much. Leaving the range, I just wanted to keep moving in the right direction, grind out and shoot under par and keep going that way. Then by the middle of the round I was thinking of how many birdies can I make. It’s funny how that happens,” he said.

“I feel like I really don’t have anything to lose this week. I can’t go out of the top 50. I’m going to have a good schedule in the Signature Events next year. Of course I’d love to make it to East Lake, but now I’d love to win this event,” he said.