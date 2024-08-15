New academic session begins in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan

Schools across the provinces of Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan have reopened today, marking the start of the new academic year.

In Punjab, the government has announced that schools will now operate for 5 days a week, with classes running from Monday to Thursday from 8 AM to 1:30 PM. On Fridays, the school day will be from 8 AM to 12 PM. This new schedule applies to both government and private schools in the province.

The Sindh government has also confirmed the reopening of schools, both public and private, across the province, including in Karachi. The education minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, expressed his best wishes for the students as the teaching process resumes.

“For the first time in the country, a teachers’ licensing policy and other reforms will be introduced in Sindh, and the process of educational reforms in the province will continue,” said the minister.

Though the schools have reopened, attendance on the first day was reported to be lower than normal, with many students still adjusting to the routine after the extended summer vacations. Parents have been assured that the absentees will make up for their attendance by tomorrow.

At the Seeds School in Karachi’s University Road area, students began the day with various academic and extracurricular activities. One student shared that they used the vacation time to travel, meet relatives, and complete their homework, and are now ready to focus on their studies. The teachers at the school also encouraged the students’ attendance and participation, acknowledging the lower turnout on the first day of the new academic session.

The Sindh Education Department has completed the necessary preparations for the new school year, while the education minister has expressed his support and best wishes for the students and educators across the province.

The summer vacations for schools were extended by the Education Department due to a forecast of rain. Originally scheduled to reopen on August 1, educational institutions in the province, including those in Karachi, remained closed until August 15.