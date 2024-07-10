CII slams social media commentary on nikah, iddat as unethical

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman on Wednesday condemned what he described as unethical and unscrupulous commentary of matters related to marriage, divorce and iddat. In a statement, the chairman said that there are clear instructions in the Holy Quran about the above-mentioned matters. The statement added that it is unethical to comment on such issues on social media. It said that if anyone is facing any issues related to marriage, divorce or iddat, they can be counterchecked in light of the opinions of scholars and medical experts. It said that propagation of hatred, prejudice and criticism on social media could be detrimental to the national security.