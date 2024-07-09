Prices of coffee, baby milk, black pepper go up massively

The prices of coffee, baby milk, black pepper and powdered milk have gone up massively following heavy taxation in the federal budget on Monday.

The rates of different packs of coffee were hiked by Rs100 to Rs500.

The price of a one-kilogram packet of powdered milk was increased from Rs1,850 to Rs2,150.

The rate of a black pepper packet was doubled to Rs2,800 from Rs1,400.

After the slapping of 18 percent GST on baby milk, the price of its 800-gram lactogen packet has gone up by Rs410 to Rs2,610 from Rs2,200.