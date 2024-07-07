Persistent raise in power tariff destructive for masses, economy: Hanif Mughal

Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Shadbad (PTS), Dr Muhammad Hanif Mughal has said that persistent increase in cost of electricity is destructive for masses and economy as well.

Talking to party workers here on Sunday, he said that continuous raise in power tariff was a reprehensive business practice which has destroyed the economy and turned nation mentally ill. Dr Hanif Mughal said that politicians and bureaucrats were the slaves of those who own IPPs; therefore, they were making decisions that were putting the nation’s security at risk.

He said that constant rise in electricity prices was extremely dangerous for the country’s future. The power sector is destroying the economy as rising inflation and unemployment have made people’s lives miserable.

Commoners have not been able to educate their children; they have not even been able to provide milk and bring food to the table, he noted.

The PTS chairman was of the view that people were forced to pay huge bills even after being deprived of electricity. Despite this, electricity prices were continuously increasing so that the interests of politicians and IPP owners can be furthered, he added. He said that the basic electricity tariff has been increased by 7 rupees 12 paisa per unit while taxes and fixed charges continuously increase. The government has also started increasing the prices of petroleum products, making the lives of the masses difficult. Dr Hanif Mughal said that the present government has no clear strategy to run the country, which affects its credibility. Increasing the privileges of the elite and the burden of taxes on the common man has risked the political future.