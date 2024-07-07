Faisalabad woman dies after doctors leave scissors in abdomen

A 20-year-old woman has died in a government hospital in Faisalabad due to alleged medical negligence, family source said.

The woman, identified as Ushna, underwent surgery five months ago during which doctors reportedly left a pair of scissors inside her abdomen.

The family claims that the scissors caused an infection, leading to a deterioration of Ushna’s health.

Medical records and X-ray images have confirmed the presence of the scissors in the patient’s abdomen.

The surgery was performed on February 7th at Allied Hospital. The family is now demanding an investigation into the incident and accountability for the alleged negligence.