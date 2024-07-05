Pakistan enhances facilities for pilgrims traveling to Iran via Taftan border

Pakistani authorities have implemented new measures to facilitate pilgrims traveling to Iran via the Taftan border, particularly during the month of Muharram. Approximately 60,000 pilgrims use this route during Muharram, with 50,000 to 60,000 traveling throughout the rest of the year. Key improvements included, Deployment of 1,400 security personnel along the 630-kilometer route from Quetta to Taftan. Establishment of three rest areas by FC Balochistan (at Nok Kundi and Dalbandin) and NHA (at Padak). Increase in FIA immigration counters at Taftan border from 14 to 20, with three additional standby counters. Installation of shades at waiting areas to protect pilgrims from intense sunlight. The 14-hour journey from Quetta to Taftan now includes these enhanced facilities. Pilgrims have expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by civil administration, Pakistan Army, Balochistan Police, and Levies.