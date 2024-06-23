Captain Babar Azam files defamation claim against anchorperson

National cricket team captain Babar Azam has filed a defamation claim against an anchorperson, it has been learnt on Sunday. According to the sources, Captain Babar Azam has sent a legal notice to the anchorperson regarding the defamation case. This legal notice is based on allegations of match-fixing in the T20 World Cup in the USA made by an anchor. Babar Azam demanded one billion rupees in compensation from the anchorperson against his allegation. Captian Babar Azam has challenged the anchorpersonto prove the fixing allegations against him; otherwise, he must pay the damages.