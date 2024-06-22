Jennifer Lawrence to star in ‘Real Housewives’ inspired movie

Jennifer Lawrence is about to live out her Bravo fantasy. The No Hard Feelings actress is set to star in and produce a Real Housewives-inspired murder mystery film called The Wives, E! News can confirm.

And while details for the film, currently being developed by Apple Films, are largely still under wraps, the project is quite a coup for the 33-year-old, who has been very effusive about her love for the Real Housewives. In fact, the self-proclaimed Bravo superfan even joked earlier this year that the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City deserve her 2013 Best Actress Oscar after the jaw-dropping season four finale.

“Best reality tv finale I think ever,” Jennifer told E! News at the 2024 Golden Globes. “I was jaw on the floor, I didn’t even text-I didn’t even look at my phone!”

“I want a painting of the moment when they’re all of the beach,” she joked, “the different looks, it was amazing.”

And Jennifer’s love for the franchise goes deep, as she’s been effusive with her praise for years now. “I do love my Real Housewives,” she shared with Vanity Fair in 2014 when discussing her favorite reality TV shows. “I love Intervention, New York Housewives-and Beverly Hills, New Jersey and Atlanta Housewives. I mean, I love them all, but Miami-oh, my God! Miami is really special.”

The Oscar winner-who shares two-year-old son Cy with husband Cooke Maroney – even got the shock of the lifetime on Watch What Happens Live in 2018 when Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps paid her a surprise visit. “I’m going to cry,” Jennifer shared while jumping up and down and hugging the reality tv stars. “I got my smile back. I got my smile back. I’m seriously going to cry.