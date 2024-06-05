Hearing on appeals against rigging in NA-47, NA-48 rescheduled

The cause list for the hearing on the appeal against alleged rigging in Islamabad’s NA-47 constituency was canceled by the election tribunal. According to details, the cause list for the hearing on the election appeal was cancelled due to the participation of four judges, including Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, in a conference in Gilgit-Baltistan as well as the unavailability of a spare judge. The hearing on the appeal has been rescheduled for June 12. Similarly, the hearing on the election appeal concerning Islamabad’s NA-48 will take place on June 13. The new cause lists for both appeals have been issued. It is worth noting that earlier, the election appeal for the constituency of NA-47 was scheduled for today (Wednesday), whereas the appeal for the constituency of NA-48 was slated for June 6 (Thursday). Ali Bukhari of the PTI had filed the appeal for NA-48, while Shoaib Shaheen filed the appeal for NA-47.