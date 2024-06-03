Social Media Posts: FIA probe to determine action against PTI

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that once the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) completes its inquiry into the PTI’s social media activity, the government will then decide whether or not to take legal action against the party.

The FIA summoned PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub and party spokesperson Raoof Hasan regarding the “misuse” of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan’s X account for disseminating incendiary content against state institutions, it emerged on Saturday.

On May 26, Imran’s official account shared a video along with a quote attributed to him: “Every Pakistani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.” The video argued that the former military dictator was the one responsible for the country’s breakup, referring to alleged atrocities committed by the Pakistani military during the civil war. The video also interspe…rsed images of the current civilian and military leadership, alleging they stole the party’s mandate in the general elections.