Lightning kills 24 as heavy rains batter Balochistan, Punjab

At least 24 people were killed after lightning struck in Balochistan and Punjab as heavy rains hit the provinces, officials said Saturday, with more downpour is expected to hit the country.

Amid the heavy rainfall, lightning claimed 16 lives in South Punjab and 8 in different areas of the Balochistan.

Officials said that eight people were killed by lightning in Surab, Dera Bugti, Pishin and other areas of Balochistan after westerly waves entered the province. Lighting struck two youths, Farid Ahmed and Jabir Ahmed, sitting in a garden of Tanak area in Surab district, killing them on the spot, while one other was injured. Meanwhile, one person died in Pishin district and another in Dera Bugti district by lightning. In Rahim Yar Khan district, two children died in Basti Kalwar, one person in Thul Hassan, a couple in Basti Khokhran Feroza, a farmer in Khan Bela and a shepherd in Mari Allah due to lightning.

Another person died in Khairpur Daha and an eight-year-old child in Chak-113 area of Bahawalpur district by lightning. A woman was killed in a similar incident in Lodhran.

Rains, thunderstorms, and dusty winds have affected almost the entire Balochistan and some parts of Punjab. Quetta also received heavy rainfall, breaking the spell of blistering weather and turning the weather pleasant. Electricity breakdown on scores of feeders plunged the cities into darkness with no power in most of the areas in Quetta since last afternoon. Meanwhile, the weather became cold because of hailstorm in Washuk, Khuzdar, Surab, Kalat, Mastung, Nushki, Bolan and Pashin. Whereas Nushki, Kolpur and Mastung experienced rain with thunder and lightning.

Rainwater drains are feared to get flooded soon as Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Mosakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Lasbela, Qalat, Khuzdar, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Turbat, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jafferabad, Chaghi, Panjgur, Gwadar and Ketch experienced intermitted heavy rains and the districts are expected to receive more in next 48 hours.

On the other hand, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government said instructions have been issued to all commissioners and deputy commissioners viewing the unusual rains and weather conditions in the province.

The district disaster management authorities have been alerted while Chief Minister Sardar Sarfaraz Bugti has ordered action to remove encroachments from all natural drainage channels, he said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said more rain was expected in Kohlu, Quetta, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Mosakhel, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Lasbela, Qalat Khuzdar, Ketch, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jafirabad, Chaghi, Panjgur and Gawadar.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Jahanzaib Khan said Hamidabad area of Pishin has been flooded after rain. At least 15 houses were destroyed in the flood, while people were being evacuated to a safe location, he said. Khan said two PDMA teams and heavy machinery had been dispatched to the affected area. The PMD said Zhob received 40mm rain, Quetta 22mm, Barkhan 9mm and Panjgur 1mm during the last 24 hours.