CM Sindh Murad directs administration to install 56 walk-through gates at Mazar

The Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting of the Mazar Committee instructed the police and the administration to make adequate arrangements for the security and traffic management of the public gathering that is scheduled to be held on April 14 at Garhi Khuda Bux to observe the death anniversary of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by Sharjeel Inam Memo, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, and Chief Metrologist Sarfraz Khan.

Minister Home Zia Lanjar, Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Commissioner Larkana Ghulam Mustafa Phul and Khair Mohammad Shaikh of PPP attended the meeting through video link. The Chief Minister directed the administration of Larkana to increase the number of walk-through gates from 40 to 56 at the Mazar, ensuring easy access for the public attending the meeting. He also emphasized the need for appropriate traffic arrangements for the easy flow of people to and from the venue. The CM was informed that separate entry and exit points have been designated for parking around the Mazar compound. Furthermore, Mr Shah instructed the District Larkana administration to liaise with HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the public meeting. Additionally, standby generators must be arranged to ensure backup power. The IG briefed the CM about the security arrangements and traffic management measures in place. Weather forecast: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), town administration, water board, and other concerned agencies to ensure proper maintenance of stormwater drains and drainage systems in view of the forecast of thunderstorms. The aim is to ensure effective water disposal. Mr Shah has instructed the KMC and other concerned agencies to remove signboards, as well as other weak steel/wooden structures/boards, to prevent their collapse during the expected rains and heavy winds. The Chief Minister has also directed the Chief Secretary to issue similar instructions to all local bodies and civic agencies throughout Sindh. Additionally, he has directed the police to assist the district administration all over Sindh in case of any eventuality. Wall collapse incident: The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of four children in a wall collapse incident that occurred in the village of Ramzan Unar in New Saeedabad, District Matiari. The CM has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Matiari to visit the grieving family, assist them in burying their children, rebuild the collapsed wall, and offer his condolences to them. Sindh Chief Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his condolences over the deaths of two army men who were killed while conducting an operation against terrorists in Buner.

He has also condemned the terrorist attack in Nishki, Balochistan, where innocent people were killed by terrorists.