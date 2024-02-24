Cannot stop election of Speaker due to notifications of reserved seats, Sabatin Khan

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabatin Khan has said that they cannot stop the election of the Speaker due to the lack of notifications for specific seats.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of the arrival of the Punjab Assembly, Sabatin Khan said that he will not allow anyone to be arrested from within the Punjab Assembly.

Sabatin Khan said that if the Election Commission does not announce the results for 10 days, how can I stop the meeting for so long, the results of 23 special and 3 minority seats have been stopped by the Election Commission.

Speaker Punjab Assembly further said that after the notification of the specific seats, the oath taking of these members will not be possible before that.

Sabatin Khan also said that Mian Aslam Iqbal has been notified to become a member of the Punjab Assembly. Aslam Iqbal’s production order was also discussed.

Speaker Punjab Assembly further said that Mian Aslam Iqbal was not arrested, I don’t know why the assembly did not come, when Mian Aslam Iqbal comes, he will be sworn in.