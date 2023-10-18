Shafique in quarantine as viral infection hits Pakistan camp The Pakistan cricket team has been struck by a viral infection in their World Cup camp in India, with several players affected by flu and high fever. Most are understood to be on the mend, but several did not attend Tuesday’s optional training session. Abdullah Shafique is currently in quarantine in his room with flu and fever, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Zaman Khan have also been affected.

Usama Mir was also unwell with flu when Pakistan took on India on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Afridi is expected to be fit for Pakistan’s next game on Friday against Australia in Bengaluru. ESPNcricinfo has learnt none of the players have dengue symptoms. “Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it,” the PCB said in a statement. “Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel’s observation.” Earlier this tournament, Shubman Gill missed India’s first two games with dengue, only just recovering in time for the match against Pakistan.

The Pakistan team arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday after the game against India. Pakistan won their first two games, against Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, before succumbing to India.

The team also changed their training sessions multiple times lending credence to these reports.

Meanwhile, the team also rescheduled a training session after cancelling it earlier today. Pakistan team will have a two-hour training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today (Tuesday) from 6 to 8pm in Bengaluru.

Six players of the Pakistan cricket team "missed" the optional training session at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the Australia match scheduled to be held at the same venue on October 20. The six players who didn't participate in today's training session include Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Salman Ali Agha along with travelling reserves Zaman Khan and Mohammad Haris.

However, there is no reason for concern about the health of the players in the Pakistan team, as confirmed by team sources. Pakistan have registered two wins in three matches during the event, so far, but their only defeat came against arch-rivals India on Saturday. Schedule of Pakistan’s remaining matches.