AJK PM for quality cell phone service, improved network coverage

Vice President Telenor Pakistan, Raza Zulfiqar Naqvi was called on AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq at Jammu and Kashmir House here Friday and discussed the issues of mutual interest with special reference to the cellular phone services operated by the Telenor company in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq said that Telenor should improve its service quality to the satisfaction of its customers in AJK. He said that the company should take immediate measures to improve the network coverage in remote areas.

He said that the world had now become a global village and cellular companies had played an important role in this regard. The PM said that the Easy Paisa facility offered by Telenor was also very important for the benefit of the people. He also stressed the need for providing the Easy Paisa facility to get the Zakat money delivered to the people of Azad Kashmir. The PM said that the cellular companies, which have been earning huge revenue from Azad Kashmir, should also spend money on CSR projects for the citizens of Azad Kashmir.

Raza Zulfiqar Naqvi gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister regarding the service-quality of Telenor network in Azad Kashmir and the provision of facilities offered to the customers by the company.

He said that Telenor, being one of the largest mobile networks, has been providing quality service to its customers living in remote areas. He said that Telenor has installed 450 towers in Azad Kashmir to provide quality services to customers. Mirwaiz calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has called for dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, after his release from over four years of house detention emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be seen as a humanitarian issue rather than just a territorial one.

He said the APHC believes that the Kashmir dispute needs to be resolved. Jammu and Kashmir issue can be a territorial issue for many, but for the people of Kashmir it is a humanitarian issue, he added.

The Mirwaiz while reacting to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Ukraine issue said that Modi was right in saying that the present era is not of war. He said, we too have been advocating for the resolution of J&K issue through dialogue. He said, following the path of peace, we had to bear difficulties, but unfortunately, we were branded as separatists, anti-India and anti-peace. But we don’t have any personal ambition, we only want peaceful resolution of J&K issue, he said. “It is because of our peaceful mission that we continued to appeal for the return of Kashmiri migrants,” he added.