Sports and politics often intertwine, as we’ve seen with the recent developments surrounding the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee. The government’s desire to change top officials through fresh elections has sparked controversy within these sports bodies.

The PHF, which claims autonomy as an affiliated body with the International Hockey Federation and the Pakistan Olympic Association, has found itself at odds with the government. The government has suspended PHF officials from conducting new polls, leading to the possibility of a no-confidence vote. This move has raised questions about the PHF’s autonomy and the role of the government in sports governance.

Similarly, the FIFA-appointed Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee has faced criticism from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination for the delays in holding elections. The committee was tasked with overseeing the normalization process and preparing for fresh elections, but the delays have caused frustration among stakeholders.

To address these issues, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation will meet with government and committee officials to find a way forward. This meeting will be crucial in resolving the tensions and ensuring a smooth transition for both sports bodies.

With the devolution of sports to the provinces under the 18th Amendment, there is a pressing need for funding stability and effective government oversight.

These recent developments highlight the need for a clear sports governance policy and legislation in Pakistan. With the devolution of sports to the provinces under the 18th Amendment, there is a pressing need for funding stability and effective government oversight. A comprehensive sports policy would provide the necessary framework to address these challenges and ensure transparency and accountability in sports management.

In conclusion, the current issues faced by the PHF and the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee underscore the complex relationship between sports and politics. All stakeholders need to work together to find a solution that upholds the autonomy of sports bodies while ensuring effective government oversight. By implementing a comprehensive sports policy, Pakistan can pave the way for a more transparent and stable sports ecosystem.

The writer is a freelance columnist.