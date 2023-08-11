Security forces kill two terrorists in Kech operation

The security forces have killed two terrorists and injured one during a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mazaband Range area of Kech District, Balochistan in the wee hours of Friday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Friday, a big cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the operation. The killed terrorists were involved in targeting of innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies. The ISPR said, “The security forces remain committed towards eliminating the menace of terrorism and thwart nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan at all costs.” Last month, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan.

This was the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year. Before this, 10 personnel were martyred in a ‘fire raid’ in Balochistan’s Kech district in February 2022. Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year. A report released by think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies in July said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.