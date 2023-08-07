Chaotic Accident

The rail accident in Nawabshah after the derailment of several carriages of Hazara Express is a tragic reminder of the challenges that Pakistan continues to face in modernising its rail service. With at least 30 killed and over 80 derailed, an emergency has already been declared at all hospitals in Benazirabad while the Sindh government is trying its utmost best to take care of the injured. As chaos ensues in all corners, one cannot help but wonder what deadlier accident would force the relevant authorities to address the poor maintenance of tracks, the rolling stock and overstretched staff. The disappropriation of departmental funds and their concentration in main cities have repeatedly been argued as one of the main drivers behind an endless queue of trains and carriages. There’s no denying the unwavering determination of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his machinery to fight fires but would any sitting administration ever be proactive enough to make arrangements that ensure these fires do not engulf the entire kitchen? Since the incident has come only a day after the Allama Iqbal Express escaped a major disaster near Paddian Railway Station, the catastrophic collision should be analysed against the tragic 2021 accident near Deharki that had left at least 65 dead.

It should not be forgotten that even an extensive train network like India has yet to step out of blood-stained shadows. Though continuously expanding, New Delhi’s miraculous sustainable model has still not adopted safety measures that might help prevent frequent mishaps. But a railway system, which has nearly 7,500 kilometres of track and carries more than 80 million passengers a year, cannot afford to be run at whims. Between mechanical faults and forces of sabotage, these death spells continue to be brushed under the rug. However, the railways’ ministry would have to change its approach towards inter-departmental inquiries if it wishes to see better days. Only clarity and transparency hold the key to a safe future. *