Assembly to be dissolved on night of Aug 9

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Assembly will be dissolved on the night of 9th August. Elections will not be carried forward under any conspiracy or in any special purpose, the interior minister told a private TV channel.

Rana Sanaullah has said that a politician should be appointed as caretaker prime minister as retired judges or bureaucrats are not “neutral” as well and set aside reports that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was nominated by the ruling party for the coveted slot. He rejected reports that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) suggested the name of Dar for the slot of the interim premier. However, the federal minister said if a politician is to be appointed as caretaker prime minister then there is nothing wrong in the name of Ishaq Dar.

“When not only my party but everyone is saying that only a politician should be appointed as caretaker prime minister and not any technocrat, retired bureaucrat or retired judge […] so naturally a name like this [Dar] would emerge for [caretaker PM],” he added.

Politicians, he said, from other parties can also be nominated for the slot of interim prime minister. “From the PPP, Raza Rabbani’s name can be picked,” he added.

Speaking about amendments to Election Act 2017, the interior minister said the legislation is only aimed at empowering the caretaker government to ensure the smooth functioning of the economy and other important matters. He rejected the rumours that the incumbent coalition was planning to extend the stay of the caretaker government beyond 90 days. Sanaullah further said all speculations in this regard are false as no conspiracy was being hatched to delay the elections. Earlier in the day, a joint session of parliament approved amendments to Election Act 2017, granting additional powers to the caretaker government to take important decisions on the economy and engage with international institutions. The bill titled “Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023” approved with a majority vote fueled the speculations that the additional powers being granted to caretaker setup in a bid to enable the interim rulers to take important decisions related to the economy in the absence of elected government.

The sub clauses 1 and 2 of Section 230 of the election act related to the functioning of caretaker government have been amended.

Under the amendments, the interim setup will not have the authority to sign any new agreement and make decisions on bilateral and multilateral agreements.

The caretaker government will be able to exercise powers on matters related to the ongoing projects, according to the amendments.