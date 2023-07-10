Mark Zuckerberg reveals his caffeine intake is ‘zero’

Most recognise tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg as a ‘genius’ who redefined the space of social media with Meta, formerly Facebook.

But did you know that the billionaire is a big-time fitness aficionado? When he is not busy running the social media giant, he takes out time for his health and fitness by abiding by a strict routine.

Revealing his routine on the newly-launched Threads App, Zuckerberg shared that he doesn’t drink coffee and his caffeine intake is ‘zero’. “Wake up, train MMA to clear my mind, build things lots of people will use, eat a ton (mostly protein, low sugar, very little alcohol), sleep 7-8 hours, repeat,” he added.

Studies have shown that caffeine is safe for most people when consumed in low-to-moderate amounts. However, high doses of caffeine may have unpleasant and even dangerous side effects.

According to Dr Manoj Kutteri, CEO & Medical Director, Atmantan Wellness Centre, caffeine helps inhibit the effects of adenosine, a brain chemical that makes you feel tired. “Adenosine receptors are responsible for the negative effect of long-standing stress and blocking them might give a transient benefit to stress responses. However, intake of caffeine, in the long run, may lead to fear, anxiety, uneasiness, increased heart rate, increased blood pressure and raised cortisol levels.

Adding, he said that caffeine is also known to activate the stress axis, which in turn raises the stress hormones in the body.

In a similar vein, Dr Indur Ramchandani, Director, Dermatology, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre said that since caffeine keeps us awake for longer and works on our energy levels, many changes happen within the body. Hormonal imbalance is one of the factors, in addition to others like thyroid and liver problems. It affects us overall, but the most visual effect is seen on the skin via ageing and dull pigmentation.

Dr Ramchandani recommends alternatives such as rooibos tea, or herbal teas. They not only keep you active and fresh, but they also keep you stress-free and build immunity. Moreover, if you’re looking to keep yourself awake and active, yoga, meditation, exercise, cycling, swimming and dance are better substitutes to increase energy.

However, Dr Ramchandani said that if cannot get over your caffeine addiction, limit your consumption of up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, which appears to be safe for most healthy adults.