Hira Mani opens up on trolling, feminism

Pakistani actor Hira Mani, known for her candid nature, recently spoke to Arab News about the challenges of dealing with online trolls and how she has learned to be more thoughtful in expressing her opinions. She also opened up about her idea of feminism, and shed some light on working with her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh, also known as Mani.

Over the course of her career, Hira has faced several controversies, often attracting criticism for her remarks on women’s issues. Speaking about the same, the actor told the publication, “There is a lot of disturbance [due to controversies]. One should think before speaking [and] there is no harm in it.”

Opening up about the sensitivities of people, the star stated, “One learns. People are very sensitive. They misinterpret. But why? Why can’t they be normal and simple? They haunt you, taunt you so much until you cry hiding your face in the pillow. They take you to a level where you don’t feel [at] peace.” In the past, she received significant backlash on social media for expressing support for a case involving child marriage and potential abduction. Subsequently, Hira offered an apology for her views, recognising the need for sensitivity and understanding.

One of the most notable controversies surrounding the actor occurred in 2019 when she made a statement suggesting that men were more intelligent than women and deserved to be heard. This remark, along with others, led to accusations of irresponsibility, insensitivity, and anti-feminism. Clarifying her stance on feminism, Hira emphasised her support for women in instances of mistreatment.

“For me, feminism is, if there is a woman with you on the set who is new and doesn’t know the industry, you should guide her,” she said. “We do say we are feminists but somewhere the actor or actress inside us comes out and the feminist is left behind. It’s not enough to say that you are a feminist, one’s character and behaviour should also show that.”

While Hira expressed positive experiences with men in her personal life, she acknowledged that not every woman shares the same privilege. “What I say about men [on different forums], my experience with men has been good. Every girl may not have had the same,” she stated.

Throughout her marriage to host and actor Mani since 2008, Hira has been vocal in her support for her husband. The actor even penned a note slamming her husband’s naysayers while appreciating his craft after the release of Teri Meri Kahaniyaan. Responding to allegations of leveraging each other’s success, she expressed deep admiration for Mani and thanked God for his greater fame compared to her own.

Furthermore, reflecting on the experience of working with her husband in director Nabeel Qureshi’s Jin Mahal from Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Hira admired Mani’s ability to immerse himself in diverse characters. She acknowledged the initial challenge she faced, realizing that her belief that only she could deliver such performances was unfounded. “It was challenging to work with (Mani) because I knew he has done more work as well as movies. [He] adapts so well into the character. I used to think only I can do it,” said the actor.