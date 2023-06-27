EBM wins Pakistan’s first ever Cannes Gold Glass Lion

The Leading Food FMCG from Pakistan, EBM (English Biscuit Manufacturers) has made history by winning the coveted Cannes Glass Gold Award for its breakthrough social campaign, Schoolgirl Newscasters. Cannes Lions Glass: the Lion for Change recognizes work that highlights issues of gender representation to champion social change. The campaign is part of EBM’s larger sustainability agenda which focuses on two of the seven United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) EBM is committed to, including promoting Quality Education, Goal 4 and Gender Equality for all, Goal 5.

The breakthrough creative and media campaign featured young schoolgirls who took over as newscasters, making headlines on Pakistan’s key news channels to emphasize the importance of equitable quality education and gender equality for girls on International Human Rights Day. This innovative campaign approach is part of the larger social awareness campaign taken on by EBM as a champion for social good. EBM has been supporting multiple grass root education initiatives for over 2 decades, including the construction of two school campuses in Swabi. In addition, EBM also supports GCT’s network of schools both in Karachi and rural Sindh at 160+ remote locations and has contributed towards the adoption of The Citizen Foundation (TCF) schools and the Adult Literacy Programme. The MD & CEO of EBM, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, and Executive Director Shahzain Munir walked the stage with their EBM team and creative partners BBDO, to receive the trophy, while holding the Pakistani flag.

Speaking on this historic occasion, EBM’s MD and CEO Dr. Zeelaf Munir said, “This Lion is the making of a better future for millions of girls in Pakistan! EBM has a long-standing commitment to empowerment through education as part of our greater UNSDGs agenda. We wanted to bring the spotlight on the step change we can achieve through educating the girl child and what better way than schoolgirls reading the evening news! This award also showcases the power of creativity, and I would like to acknowledge BBDO, our partners and the entire EBM team who have worked tirelessly to make this moment a reality.” EBM is committed to the mission of uplifting the lives of individuals and communities in Pakistan, not only through its iconic brands, but also through programs that highlight key social issues and strive to provide viable sustainable solutions – as reflected in the EBM purpose statement of “Nourishing Lives, Hearts and Communities”. Apart from winning the Cannes Lions – Glass Gold Award, the campaign has also won international accolades such as the D&AD Awards, Caples UK Awards, Dubai Lynx Awards, and Clio Awards.