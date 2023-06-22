IG Punjab extends contracts of Law Instructors for five years

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, met with a delegation of Legal Inspectors (Law Instructors) from various police training Colleges / Schools at his office on Tuesday. In a significant development, the IGP announced the extension of contracts for all Law Instructors for a period of five years. This decision reflects the commitment of the Punjab Police to enhance the quality of training and ensure professional development within its ranks.

During the meeting, Inspector General Police, Dr Usman Anwar instructed the department to initiate the necessary formalities for the confirmation of the Law Instructors’ jobs, which will be executed through the esteemed Punjab Public Service Commission. Stressing the importance of merit, the IGP emphasized that the promotion criteria will be strictly based on performance and proficiency.

Addressing the delegation, Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar called upon the Law Instructors to persevere in their efforts and carry out their duties with utmost diligence. He underlined the need for training the police force in accordance with modern requirements, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills to tackle emerging challenges effectively.

The delegation comprised of 16 Law Instructors from Training College Sihala, 23 from Chung, 09 from Multan, 08t from Farooqabad, 03 from Sargodha, 04 from Rawalpindi, and 11 from CPO Legal Branch. Their expertise and dedication play a vital role in shaping the future of law enforcement in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by esteemed officials, including Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG Establishment I Dr Inam Waheed, DIG Headquarters Hamyun Bashir, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar, AIG Legal Salim Chughtai, and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal. Their presence underscored the significance of this decision and highlighted the collective commitment of the Punjab Police towards improving the training and professional standards of its personnel.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the tragic incident of the death of a 17-year-old boy who was strangled by a string hanging on electric wires in Gujrat and has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. IG Punjab directed the DPO Gujrat to ensure the implementation of the kite flying act and directed to speed up the crackdown against kite fliers, sellers and makers across the district. The elements involved in manufacturing, buying, selling and using kites and metallic string do not deserve any sympathy. The accused involved in this dangerous sport and business should be brought under the grip of the law and punished. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the crackdown should be accelerated by forming special teams to prevent kite flying. IG Punjab directed that the senior officers should keep in close contact with the victim’s family and no effort should be spared to deliver justice.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that police stations are the main center of providing justice and negligence in the service and safety of citizens would not be tolerated. IG Punjab said that SHOs, supervisory officers should treat the citizens with good manners and ensure full support and guidance. He said that every complaint should be heard as a personal problem and do not spare any effort for provision of justice to the aggrieved. He expressed these views today in the Khuli Katchehry held at the Central Police Office.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited the open court at the Central Police Office and heard the requests of the citizens, issued orders on the spot for redressal. IG Punjab assured the citizens of solving the problems as soon as possible. Dr. Usman Anwar gave a deadline to the DPOs to solve the problems of the citizens within the fixed timeline and directed that the problems of the citizens should be solved immediately & justice must be ensured. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the problems of women, elderly, helpless citizens should be resolved on priority basis with sincere intentions. IG Punjab while talking to the open court staff directed to ensure the discharge of duties with good manners. He said that the complaint of every applicant who comes to the Central Police Office should be heard as his personal problem and take action. Dr. Usman Anwar said that do not spare any effort in providing justice to the oppressed citizens and justice should be provided by solving the problems of the citizens at the grass root level.