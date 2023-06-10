Effective Objective Writing: Techniques and Rules

Written communication is always an exceptional characteristic of humans. It is always been placed as a high priority regarding assessment, conveying information, collaboration, and conveying effective long-lasting messages. Other than this, writing skills highlight learning, values, ideas, and one’s contribution to society as a productive step. It is said that “every secret of a writer’s soul, every experience of his life, every quality of his mind, is written largely in his works” (Virginia Woolf).

By looking at the importance and similarities of writing in academics and print media, there is a need to collaborate and arrange sessions with experts for better understanding. If the young generation is observed more inclined toward practical learning then why not make it possible for young students to interact directly with print media journalists to learn from their experiences? No doubt, experience sharing guides others to opt and follow the same pattern for handling situations for better results. In this regard, Mr. Aamir Ghauri, Editor, of The News, Islamabad stated while advising young students in an interactive session held at Riphah International University, Islamabad that pen has power, but there is a need to use it carefully instead of using it against someone. One has to see from all perspectives, whether our write-up would be constructive or destructive. There is a need for sensible reporting or writeup as published material has more impact on the audience for a longer period. Equally, one has to focus on credible sources for one’s claim. Authentic sources in the form of print media or academics have greater value and credibility.

The practical approach towards learning has already been proved to be of great importance in one’s educational and mental development.

Moreover, print media has gained its reputation with its credible reporting worldwide. Articles that are in newspapers go through a whole process of editing to ensure accuracy before publication. When readers read news in the newspaper, they can visualize better. It all depends on how the coverage of an issue is being given. Is it biased or unbiased? Today, a reader or audience is observed has become quite aware of the biased or unbiased coverage, but still it seems to have a narrative game in the current scenario. There is a need to clarify and guide youngsters on what is right and what is wrong. In a present state of confusion, needs to giving a right direction where different ideologies can be seen reporting the issues from different angles. Here comes an individual responsibility by understanding the context, sensitivity, safety, security, laws, and regulations in a larger context. The interactive sessions in this regard have a great role to play. The individual efforts and interactions would surely clear the ambiguities with discussions.

Mr Amir Wasim, Bureau Chief, Dawn, Islamabad stated while interacting with young graduates that social media has brought a diversion of understanding among the young generation. There is a need to focus on credible sources as a text or reporting can ruin the lives of others or can be placed in danger. As a media or strategic communication professional, it’s a role of a journalist or a writer to synthesize and make sense of a great deal of information for the audience by focusing on ethics, values, objectivity, conciseness, clarity, brevity, valid sources, and credibility. Precise writing and transparency with clarity give newsrooms credibility, while misinformation can severely diminish the integrity of the media outlet. Selecting appropriate sources and verifying information obtained from those sources, referred to as fact-checking, can help minimize inaccurate writing.

In this regard, accuracy also means using proper grammar and language appropriate to the audience. It is quoted that “journalism is about bringing people to an event or something that they couldn’t attend” (Chris Milk). The dependency of people on this medium has been observed from time to time in every society. No doubt, electronic media has taken a lead over other mediums currently, but the importance of print media was never underestimated, and still has an important role.

In academics, the written assessment is the final stage of assessing students’ performance in a year/semester or every month. The correct understanding of effective writing by focusing on the grammatical and structural features of a sentence also matters in this regard. The offered courses at the university level in different disciplines help students in coping with the appropriate writing skills. The courses such as Communication Skills, Grammar and Syntax, Communication and Presentation Skills, English Composition and Comprehension, Functional English, and Creative Content Writing are a few of them mentioned here that are designed effectively by HEC to cater to the needs of students. These courses are meant to enhance students’ writing, speaking, reading, and listening skills to bring them to the international standard of education. Every discipline has a requirement now to focus on these areas as a necessity.

In this regard, an instructor has to play a vital role in bringing a student to a required set level. The teaching style, providing resource material, and formulating various methodological methods for effective implementation have a great role to play. Thus, during the studies, making possible interaction with professionals from fields has a beneficial role in understanding the theoretical study. The practical approach towards learning has already been proved in various research as of great importance in one’s educational and mental development. However, the interactive sessions or experience-sharing sessions are proving a beneficial methodological framework for young students. They also help them to interact face to face professionals and clarify their concepts. Additionally, it enhances cognitive skills. Personal interaction not only enhances cognitive skills, but also gives confidence, clear ideas, and direction, which leads to personality development as a whole.

The writer is an adjunct assistant professor at Riphah International University, Islamabad, Pakistan. She can be reached at saira.asad2011@gmail.com.