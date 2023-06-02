Mianwali Express train derailed, 10 injured

As many as ten people sustained injuries as a train cabin or boggy derailed near Chak Jhumrah on Wednesday night. Reports said that the Mianwale Express was on way when it’s one boggy derailed leaving some of the people injured. On being informed of the incident the area police and the Rescue 1122 teams rushed the spot and started rescue work. The Rescue said that children and women were also among the injured. The wounded people belonged to Okara, Mianwale, Chiniot, Dunyapur, Lahore and Sargodha as well.