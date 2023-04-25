Virat Kohli slapped with INR2.4 million fine

Following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s victory over Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, Virat Kohli was fined INR 2.4 million (about PKR 8.3 million).

It was Royal Challengers Bangalore’s second over-rate violation in IPL 2023.

The other players and the impact replacement all received penalties, in addition to Kohli, who served as captain for the game. They must pay the lesser of INR 6 lakh (roughly PKR 20 Lakh) or 25% of their match fees.

The on-field infraction was also applied to Royal Challengers, who were forced to bowl the 20th over with only four fielders outside the 30-yard line.

Royal Challengers are now sixth in the standings after winning four of their first seven games.