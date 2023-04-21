Reconfiguring Regional Hegemony

The post-World War II world order has been dominated by the United States of America and, to some extent, its European allies and NATO forces. These forces are responsible for creating and maintaining the global “rules-based order,” especially following the conclusion of the Cold War. However, as the Moscow assault on Ukraine has demonstrated, this system is visibly unravelling. Pax Americana has been replaced by a more global structure, with China, the second-biggest economy in the world, playing a prominent role.

The sudden Saudi Iranian détente, which surprised most of the worldwide community, is one illustration of Beijing’s growing global diplomatic footprint. Although the top diplomats representing Iran and Saudi Arabia visited Beijing last month to discuss peace, the process of mending between the cross-Gulf foes was reinforced, when Tehran and Riyadh’s foreign ministries met in Beijing to discuss bringing “security and stability” to the region.

Beyond the Saudi Iranian thaw, a more active foreign policy is being pursued by Xi Jinping’s China. Beijing is reportedly involved in conflict resolution in East Africa, while it had also offered a peace plan to end the Ukraine crisis, which the Western bloc turned down. Beijing, moreover, apparently played a key role in the success of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1, before the agreement was torpedoed by the Trump administration. Are we, thus, beginning to see the dawn of Pax Sinica? Though it is too premature to determine whether China is undoubtedly attempting to play a larger role in the world as a counterbalance opposing the US-led West.

Beijing’s improved diplomacy and economics might ensure that China’s voice is heard in foreign capitals. Many economists, for example, have begun to refer to the petrodollar’s ‘dusk’ and the Petro yuan’s ‘dawn’. Of course, there are significant contrasts between the Chinese and occidental approaches to diplomacy. China is not interested in spreading democracy, but rather in ensuring the viability of its global trade and commercial corridors. The West, on each other the same direction, makes the proper noises by emphasizing democratic and human rights concerns. However, the United States and its allies have wreaked devastation through a change in regimes and worldwide conflicts, as well as by supporting ‘friendly’ autocrats.

The Chinese goal for enhanced connectivity and easy trade, at least for the rest of the Eurasian region, may open the way for a solution to long-standing regional issues. The pact underscores China’s growing assertiveness throughout one of the world’s most hazardous regions. It also emphasizes the shifting world order, with China taking on a larger role in world diplomacy. The agreement comes at a time when animosity between America and China is intensifying, threatening to force the globe into a new Cold War. Many commentators see the agreement inked by the two parties in Beijing this past weekend as an indicator of the United States diminishing influence in the area.

The agreement may not put an end to the two regional powers’ profound rivalry, but it will certainly put a stop to unrest and pave the path for peaceful resolution of disputes in the region. The two nations have decided to resume diplomatic relations and reinstall both of their missions for around two months.

The accord also emphasized “respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in state internal affairs.” Notably, the trilateral statement issued last week in Beijing cited both the 2001 security deal and the broader 1998 coordination reached between Saudi Arabia and Iran. For decades, Tehran and Riyadh have competed for control in the Middle East area. Both have proxy battles going on in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. However, Riyadh refrained from overtly establishing diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv for fear of retaliation from radical forces. Saudi Arabia has consistently been America’s most steadfast partner in the Middle East. Though the kingdom remains reliant on Washington for security, relations between the two soured under the presidency of Joe Biden. President Joe Biden’s rude reception in Riyadh last year was a clear message from the de facto Saudi prince that the kingdom was not going to be business as usual.

However, bilateral economic considerations are also driving the expansion of Beijing-Riyadh ties. Saudi Arabia’s greatest trading partner is China, and the country is an essential supplier of oil from the latter. The crown prince’s Vision 2030, which envisions diversifying the kingdom’s oil-dependent economy through international investment, is also driving Riyadh’s move toward reconciliation with Iran. It also advocates for the conservative society’s cultural liberalization. Meanwhile, with the strengthening of US economic sanctions towards the Islamic Republic, relations between Beijing and Tehran have strengthened in recent years.

China sees Iran as strategically crucial in the region’s evolving politics. In exchange for oil, China agreed to invest more than $40 billion in building infrastructure by 2021. When the Iranian president visited Beijing earlier this year, he was met with a thunderous welcome. These advancements provided China with enormous diplomatic influence, and it served as a go-between for the two hostile foes. China is increasingly taking a more active role in international affairs. Washington’s move to control China has hardened Beijing’s stance even more. Relations between the United States and China have recently deteriorated. China is not only challenging US economic leadership more aggressively than ever before, but it is also exerting itself more firmly on the global scene.

Its increasing economic and political might is viewed as a challenge to US dominance. President Xi’s goal to thrust China to the centre of the world power game is a striking shift from previous Chinese presidents’ policies of avoiding taking positions of leadership in world crises. Concentrating its efforts on growth aided the country’s rise to the status of an economic superpower. However, China is currently assuming the lead in world affairs. Last month’s deal between Saudi Arabia and Tehran demonstrates China’s growing soft image on the international stage. Beijing’s increasing assertiveness is likely to upset the current world order.

