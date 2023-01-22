UNSC resolution on Myanmar

Amid terrible steps by the Military Junta against the people of Myanmar, the United Nations Security Council (SC) has passed a resolution on the country on December 21, 2022-the first resolution on Myanmar since its independence in 1948. Twelve members of the Security Council voted in support of this British-drafted resolution, while Russia, China, and India abstained from vote. The Security Council’s 2669 Resolution is extraordinary given that, it has repeatedly failed to draft a resolution in response to the continuing political and humanitarian upheaval in Myanmar. It calls for a rapid and concerted efforts to put into effect the ASEAN Peace Plan; demands to end of violence, release political leaders and uphold democratic institutions. UK drafted “Pacific Settlement on Dispute” based on Charter 7 of the UN; including numerous references from ASEAN adopted “Five Point Consensus” in April of 2021. After the initial resolution has passed, the council will keep an eye on how well Junta is adhering to its terms and take appropriate measures if necessary. The United Nations Secretary General is obligated to provide an oral report to the SC by March 15, 2023.

In February 2021, army head Min Aung Hlaing overthrew Suu Kyi’s elected government in a coup d’état. This sent Myanmar into a state of panic and falling vulnerable; causing widespread unrest and armed uprising over 2600 individuals were murdered by security forces, while another 16,000 were detained arbitrarily. They gave themselves the authority to nominate local administration by amending the word or village tract administration legislation, and they did so by appointing military veterans. Since its independence, the military dictatorship throttles free speech, prevented the election of a civilian administration, and stifled the public opinion. The Rohingya Crisis and the promotion of Bamar supremacy in Myanmar were both planned in advance by the military junta. Myanmar’s General election in 2016 finally ended the protracted military rule; but the military was guaranteed a quarter of the seats. As a result of these factors, it doesn’t matter whose administration is elected in Myanmar; nothing will change.

The efficacy of the SC resolution was called into question by Russia, China, and India’s abstentions from vote. Myanmar’s long-standing strategic partners are Russia and China, while under its “Look East Policy”, India desires to growth investments in Myanmar. Amnesty International expressed, “Security Council finally taken a small but important step to acknowledge the dire situation in Myanmar”. Russia has seen the resolution as a danger to world peace and security, while China has wished to issue as a formal declaration on Myanmar. China is Myanmar’s most important economic and development partner. China has made influence in Myanmar’s economy; while Russia is its most important ally and supplier of lethal weaponries.

Myanmar is now serving as a proxy for Russia’s bid for supremacy in the Pacific region. Myanmar views Russia as a more reliable ally than China; due to China’s provision of arms to the country’s separatist rebel groups. According to South China Post, throughout the period of 1999-2018, Russia got $1.5 billion USD from Myanmar. The year 2016 saw the signing of a defense cooperation deal between Myanmar and Russia. Russia is the primary supplier of aircrafts to the military Junta. They agreed an accords on crude and refined-oil imports using ruble as the settlement currency; simultaneously they also agreed to an agreement to build a Nuclear Technology Hub in Yangon in 2022. India has moved away from its “Look East Policy” and adopted the “Now Act Policy.” In order to transport commodities from the Indian mainland to link with the port of Kolkata, they invested in the Kaladan River Multi-Model Transit Project. Alongside Myanmar’s state-owned Oil and Gas Company received an investment of $722 million USD from Indian Oil and Natural Gas Cooperation.

ASEAN has declared that, Myanmar is still in a fragile and precarious situation with increasing violence being a serious issue that affects not only the people of Myanmar, but also the communities of ASEAN. On November 11, 2021 they had decided to restore peace by adopting “Five Point Consensus.” The Five Points Consensus seems like “auspicious deceive”. Since for a long time Cambodia, the current acting chair of ASEAN, has close ties with the military juntas in Myanmar; its efficiency is being questioned. Myanmar’s strategic partners Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam, are also members of ASEAN, and their people faced the same hurdle as the people of Myanmar: they don’t facilitate a proper democratic institution. ASEAN’s chair rotates annually, making it impossible to develop and implement consistent policies. There is no time-frame or method for enforcing their Five Point Consensus. The humanitarian aid they’ve planned to provide has been seen insufficient. However, but for the appointment of the special conveyer, no substantial progress has been achieved on these calls said Evan A. Laksmana, a senior Research fellow, National University of Singapore.

UNSC Resolution is mainly responsible for maintaining peace and security exercising by specialized authority. The issue of supplying armaments is not addressed in Resolution 2669, notwithstanding the fact that, it is not legally obligatory on member states. This resolution restated its support for the people of Myanmar and its determination to protect the country’s democratic institutions, as well as its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and unity. Despite knowing about the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Rakhine state, it did not include further steps and sabotage the return of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh. The 2669 Resolution represents a watershed event for the people of Myanmar. This resolution was imposed on military junta to show moderation; uphold human dignity and international law; stop gross violations against women and children; and honor the democratic aspirations of the people. The United Arab Emirates, Ireland, and Norway are dissatisfied with the draft; because it has weaker wording on women and children than they had hoped.

Addressing the impunity that has prevailed both in the atrocities committed against the Rohingya people and in the crimes committed since the 2021 coup d’état, the SC and ASEAN should opt to punitive measures against the military junta, such as sanctions targeting the junta’s profitable oil and gas reserves, and refer the situation to the International Court of Justice. They should take additional action against the states and companies who continuously invest in Myanmar. A worldwide arms embargo would be a powerful step toward ending atrocities against civilians. For getting a more positive outcome, the Security Council or his special convey should collaborate with the ASEAN’s special convey with full and wholehearted support of all parties of UN. They should also eliminate 25% of seats for military junta in all parliaments and work harder to urge the military to serve under the civilian government. That will pave the way for the practice of democracy in Myanmar. Eyeing on the state of affliction of the outcast of Myanmar, SC and ASEAN are to take measurements to reverse this current situation.

The writer is a freelance columnist and a student at University of Dhaka.