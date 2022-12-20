Importance of Literary Festivals in Pakistan

The literary festivals in Pakistan hold paramount importance in binding together the literature, culture, and traditions of the country by providing salient platforms for academic discussions, book launches, poetry, dance and musical performances. The literary festivals are a source of disseminating intellect, and rationality amongst the citizens of the country with an emphasis on more than merely an academic discourse. These encompass a celebration of the literature, heritage and culture into one holistic package consisting of book launches, musical and dance performances, and poetry recitations. The notable literature festivals in Pakistan are the Karachi Literature Festival, and the Lahore Literature Festival, which are held annually in the country, and are deemed to be premium cultural events of the South Asian region.

The literary festivals of Pakistan invite literary figures such as poets, novelists, thespians, academicians, authors, analysts, researchers, critics, and philosophers under one roof. The festival is held for three days or more, and the lively discussions with the poets, authors, philosophers and other literary figures add to the intellectual aura of the event. The literary festivals held in the past few years saw the launch of nearly 300 books, and the books’ authors had been dealt with as celebrities by enthusiastic audiences. The first literary festival was held on March 20, 2010, which sparked collaboration amongst prominent writers of the country. The audience’s response has been overwhelming towards these literary festivals whereby nearly 200,000 people attended both the Lahore Literature Festival and the Karachi Literature Festival last year.

A prominent underlying reason for the growing significance of the literary festivals in Pakistan is the fact that these serve as a replacement for the conventional cultural festivals, which are non-literary in nature such as basant or the spring festival in Punjab, and the sufi festivals in Sindh. Such festivals had been held irregularly in the country or these had been banned owing to the surge of terrorism or the militancy targeting the mass gatherings such as those in the festivals. There had been a dearth of mediums for years to exhibit Pakistan’s ethnic, cultural, and social pluralism with the disappearance of public festivals like spring or sufi festivals. At the same time, the landscape of the media of Pakistan had undergone expansion but an emphasis on the country’s cultural, ethnic and social dimensions was missing from it due to the least degree of professionalism.

The literary festivals of Pakistan offer a vibrant platform to examine and discuss thoroughly the dimensions that are not highlighted routinely in the media or are missing from the state narratives. Such dimensions comprise novel evaluation of the history, nature of the nation’s prevailing literary trends and their significance in the context of the modern era, and constant changes in the demographic characteristics relevant to the need to implement social justice. Furthermore, these festivals provide insightful guidance for novice writers, poets and analysts to polish their research-based writing capabilities to emerge as seasoned literate figures in the future.

On the whole, the literary festivals of Pakistan are a source of showcasing its socio-cultural and ethnic aspects by hosting panel discussions of authors, novelists, critics and literate analysts. This year’s Lahore Literature Festival held at the Alhamra Arts Council in March has been a mega event hosting discussions of intellectual speakers to showcase Lahore’s primacy as the cultural capital of Pakistan as well as a prominent City of Literature designated by UNESCO. Hosting such festivals annually or biannually can prove to be an alternative national discourse to encourage the state’s capability to be pluralist in nature.

