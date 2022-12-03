October 2023 is election month

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’ to wait for next general election till October 2023. “October 2023” was the ultimate election month, the minister said in a tweet in reference to a news channel’s report carrying Imran Khan’s demand for talks for the snap polls’ date in a threatening tone. Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked his political rivals to announce the date of the next elections while also inviting them to have a meeting with party leaders. Speaking to the parliamentary party, the former prime minister lamented the rising unemployment rate while asserting that stability would come with the arrival of the new administration. He reiterated that Pakistan was on the verge of default. The former premier slammed Federal Minister Ishaq Dar for saying he would deal with Moody s because he had since remained silent on the subject. He took a swipe at the coalition government, accusing it of lacking a plan. Imran raised his voice in support of the farmers’ community, saying, “In our time, the farmers had finally received benefits. But now that diesel prices have skyrocketed, farmers are worried.”