Tories at a weak point. Again!

With the Conservative Party Conference underway in Birmingham, the country sees itself at odds with its new Prime Minister, already a bad omen for some seeking to unite the Blue Party, at a divisive time for Downing Street.

Tories are at it again; saving the blame game from Labor leaders and taking it upon themselves to deteriorate their position in the House of Commons. But this has always been the norm, so what’s different about this time? The New Prime Minister has a lot to do with it- starting with her unidentifiable politics in a harsh environment for the Right-Wing Party. Since the HoC is in recess, speculation surrounding the Government ministerial mash-up is ever so high, as we see a new array of statements from the Prime Minister, surrounding the criticism of her new contradicted plan.

In interviews with the media, she had made clear-as of last week-that tax cuts for the wealthy population of the United Kingdom, was the way she had decided to go, signalling her controversial layout plan to use “trickle-down economics” as a way of assuring the public of “stagnation” tools.

In theory, trickle-down economics supports the idea of cutting taxes and-in large-incentivising the wealthiest top percentile of the British Population, through which the increased wealth standards would make its way down to the middle and lower-middle class. In the real world, it’s a beneficiary, aiding another beneficiary of monetary dissent, and is rather ineffective, given the obvious moral standards of the well-heeled percentile.

The last three Prime Ministers have been ousted by an intra-party rebellion.

The £45bn tax-cutting package, mostly funded by Public Borrowing, had flickered a fall in the pound against the dollar, bringing it down to an accelerant, not seen after the 2008-09 financial crisis. The reaction by stock markets was disastrous and forced the Bank of England to buy £65bn of Govt. debt, to overcome another pension crisis, knocking on the doors of the Exchequer.

After much criticism and volatility within the Tory caucus, the Prime Minister yesterday decided to abandon her plans for a tax cut. Many within the party as well as the opposition have labelled the move as “embarrassing”, as the government now scrambles to pull its act together and raise standards, with bold actions, for the most affected, in this cost of living crisis.

But this “U-Turn” as most would label it, is just a fragment of the bigger issue within the Conservative Conference. In public, Conservative members and MPs would tell you that the party is united and looking forward to adopting the Prime Minister’s rather unusual agenda. However, behind closed doors, some are looking to the rather surprising possibility of accepting a reality of a short termed opposition sentence for Tories. Any party, in any nation of the world, is known to unite, when in opposition, though unwillingly so. The toxicity in the British political environment in the eyes of Govt. MPs have become more of an identity issue, than a partisan one.

This underscores a long reigned disbelief for the Conservative Party; its indignation in resonating with the average British voter. It has, in recent months, become more and more difficult for Tories to present themselves as a “People’s Party”, and more so as an oversight body.

Anyone living under the pressure of a one-pound loaf of bread would tell you how tremendously unrepresentative it was, for the party to elect a Prime Minister, that has-on countless occasions-cast doubt on the British system of governance, the alliances it has with the world, and its public dealings with the European Union. But no one would go as far as supporting one candidate from the pool of the Party. Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, was a viable candidate, but not electable enough for the part caucus, made up mostly of white, old and hard-line men, something again misleading of the entire electorate.

The question on everyone’s mind remains equivocally significant; Does Liz Truss have the ability to gain enough support for governing a nation, which relies on a broken two-party system, and an unreformed economy?” The answer, sadly, is no.

The last three Prime Ministers have been ousted by an intra-party rebellion, whether it be on the issue of Brexit, or an inefficiency to handle Lockdown measures, as well as side-lined economic crises. This one was elected on her unorthodox views and ability to be a hardliner, but that isn’t the case, with the constant flip-flops of her administration on the issue of the financial statements.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, has already confirmed with top Treasury Leaders that he will be announcing a medium-term fiscal plan next month, marking a mini-budget extravaganza for the Country’s history books. In a visit to Darlington, he persuaded locals, with a highlight of the Prime Minister’s plan for the economy, noting that: “We are sticking to the growth plan and we are going to help people with energy bills. That’s my two top priorities.”

But the reality is the situation for small businesses and investors alike is that Britain has become an unreliable, volatile market. Its independence from the European Union has further scrambled matters. And unless either party wins substantial support going into the energy-famine winter, the UK could see a resuscitory strive to combat a recession.

The writer is a columnist and a linguistic activist.