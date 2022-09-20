Work underway on $40 billion Ravi City project: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday expressed his views on the Ravi City project, saying that with an investment portfolio of $40 billion, it [Ravi City Project] will accommodate 15 million people. Taking to Twitter, the former premier said, “Work is progressing on Ravi city. Vertical riverfront development provides a range of opportunities for international and national investors,” he added. While concluding his statement, the PTI Chairman said that Ravi city will have world’s largest waterfront. agencies