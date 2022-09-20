Exports increase by 40.53% to Rs 1.043 trn in two months

The exports from the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 40.53 per cent during the first two months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports during July-August (2022-23) were recorded at Rs. 1,043,046 million as against the exports of Rs. 742,226 million in July-August (2021-22), showing an increase of 40.53 per cent, according to provisional data released by PBS. On year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 48.67% and were recorded at Rs.548,326 million, against the exports of Rs.368,814 million in August 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 10.84 percent in August 2022 when compared to the exports of Rs. 494,720 million recorded in July, 2022.

The main commodities of exports during August, 2022 were knitwear (Rs. 99,362 million), readymade garments (Rs. 72,897 million), bed wear (Rs. 57,055 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 43,159 million), rice other than Basmati (Rs.22,569 million), cotton yarn (Rs.19,679 million), towels (Rs.16,574 million), madeup articles (Excl. towels & bedwear) (Rs.13,355 million), petroleum crude (Rs.12,056 million) and rice Basmati (Rs.9,179 million).

On the other hand, imports during July -August, 2022 totaled Rs. 2,436,754 million as against Rs. 1,969,047 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 23.75%. Imports into Pakistan during August, 2022 amounted to Rs. 1,341,024 million (provisional) as against Rs. 1,095,730 million in July, 2022 and Rs. 1,079,268 million during August, 2021 showing an increase of 22.39% over July, 2021 and of 24.25% over August, 2021.

The main commodities of imports during August, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs. 205,549 million), petroleum crude (Rs.104,572 million), palm oil (Rs. 92,096 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.88,118 million), plastic materials (Rs. 46,649 million), wheat unmilled (Rs.44,977 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.43,114 million) iron & steel scrap (Rs.34,396 million), raw cotton (Rs. 32,916 million) and iron & steel Rs.32,617 million).