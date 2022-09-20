PSX loses 158 points, stands at 41,520.59 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 158.90 points, a negative change of 0.38 percent, closing at 41,520.59 against 41,679.49 points on the last working day.

A total of 148,214,458 shares were traded during the day compared to 219,351,317 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.519 billion against Rs.8.892 billion on the last trading day. As many as 331 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 93 of them recorded gain and 215 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with 24,721,049 shares at Rs.118.34 per share, TLP Properties with 11,399,964 shares at Rs.19.61 per share and Hascol Petrol with 10,783,000 shares at Rs.6.80 per share. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.69.82 per share price, closing at Rs.1,000.82 whereas the runner up was Pak Tobacco with Rs.55.72 rise in per share price to Rs.798.73. Bhanero Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.90.18 per share closing at Rs.1,112.32 followed by Sapphire Textile with Rs.78.15 decline to close at Rs.1,091.01.