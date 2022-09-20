Rupee extends losses against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Monday depreciated by Rs 1.08 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 237.91; against the previous day’s closing of Rs 236.83. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 242 and Rs 244.3 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 87 paisa and closed at Rs 237.36 against the last day’s closing of Rs 236.49. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.65, whereas an increase of 52 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 270.83 as compared to its last closing of Rs 270.31. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 29 paisa each to close at Rs 64.77 and Rs 63.30 respectively.