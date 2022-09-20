Thailand expects $64bn tourism revenue in 2023

Thailand’s government expects to achieve up to 2.38 trillion baht (about 64.3 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue in 2023, a government spokesperson said Monday. As the tourism sector, a key driver of the Southeast Asian country’s economic growth, has continued to recover, the Thai government has set a target of bringing the revenue back to 80 percent of its 2019 level in 2023, acting government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said. In the best-case scenario, the Thai government expects to see a tourism revenue of 1.5 trillion baht (about 40.5 billion U.S. dollars) from foreign tourists while 880 billion baht (about 23.8 billion U.S. dollars) from domestic travels in 2023, Anucha said. The country expects to welcome 1.5 million tourists per month during the last quarter of this year, Anucha said, adding that the number has reached over 1 million so far this month. The country aims to receive 10 million tourists this year.