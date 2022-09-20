Australia’s skipper Finch backs David as first India T20I today

MOHALI: Australian skipper Aaron Finch lavished praise on uncapped power hitter Tim David on Monday as the reigning world champions geared up for the first T20 international against India on Tuesday (today). Finch stopped short of confirming whether David would be making his international debut on Tuesday, saying the playing XI would be decided after taking final stock of the wicket in Mohali. David, 26, has made his way into Australia’s World Cup squad following impressive performances in domestic short-format leagues around the world including the Indian Premier League, England’s Hundred and Pakistan and Caribbean leagues. “Tim has been super impressive for a long period of time in T20 cricket,” Finch told reporters. “He’s someone who we know has got the power obviously, he has shown that all around the world where ever he has played,” he said at the pre-match press conference. The fact that he has come in the squad with such a great attitude, he’s been training brilliantly. He’s been outstanding.”

With opener David Warner being rested for the series and batting all-rounders Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis out with injuries, David’s debut appears imminent. The series serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup to be hosted by Australia next month, and Finch said there would be a “little bit of mixing and matching” in the absence of some first-choice players. The captain recently announced his retirement from one-day cricket following a poor run with the bat, but brushed aside criticism over his own form.

“Over a long period of time, you get pretty comfortable with criticism but in T20 cricket, I feel my form has been really good for quite a while now,” he said.

“I think if you separate the ODI form and the T20 form, then they’re totally different, they’re two different formats of the game.” Finch also praised India’s Virat Kohli, who this month struck his 71st international century after a prolonged lean patch. “You’d be a very brave man to write Virat Kohli off. At any stage, he has shown for 15 years now that he is one of the greatest players of all time. “Particularly in T20 cricket, he’s someone who has developed and grown his game over such a long period that you always plan and prepare the best when you are coming up against him.”