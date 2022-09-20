Over 200,000 Pakistanis engaged via SOC Films Outreach across Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan

“At SOC Films, we were creating films about minorities, climate change issues and the men and women who risk their lives every day to create a better tomorrow in their communities. We wanted these films to reach schools, colleges and community centres, where the children, youth, men and women have never thought about these issues. And thus began the SOC Films Outreach Program. Engaging communities, and non-profits – building one of the largest networks of youth engagement in the country. It is my hope that as our outreach program expands, we will have multiple mobile cinemas running across the country, and that as many educational institutes as possible across the country will incorporate the films we create, to have the conversations we need to make this country a better place.” said Creative Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on her pioneering program, SOC Films Outreach.

Launched in 2012, the SOC Films Outreach Program was launched with an aim and commitment to inspire children, youth, men and women, and engage the community at large across Pakistan. Under this program, SOC Films has engaged thousands of Pakistanis in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and KPK with a diverse set of outreach programs:

DEKH MAGAR PYAAR SE — SOC Films launched Pakistan’s first mobile cinema, which continues to travel across Pakistan, to introduce educational and awareness films and animations to a wider community, including the Inheritance Outreach Project and provide entertainment to the people from the marginalised communities.

SCHOOL OUTREACH — the school outreach team has worked with students in low-income schools to educate them about climate change, technology and virtual reality by conducting workshops with a vision and commitment to continue to mentor the youth of Pakistan.

FILMMAKING & ANIMATION WORKSHOPS — SOC Films collaborated with George Berlin, an international Animator and Illustrator from Chicago, to conduct animation workshops in low-income schools across Pakistan. SOC Films also engaged communities by conducting Climate Change workshops in various schools by raising awareness about biodiversity and the need to preserve the environment.