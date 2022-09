Naseeruddin Shah all set to play a lead role in ‘Udal’

Versatile actor Naseeruddin Shah is going to play the lead actor in a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film named Udal.

The Malayalam film Udal is Ratheesh Reghunandan’s directorial starring: Durga Krishna, Indrans and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the vital roles.

As per the reports, the movie going to get a Hindi remake and the makers have locked Naseeruddin Shah to the play the key role.

Shah will be reportedly playing the role of Indrans, who played role of a visually-impaired man in the movie. As per the sources: “The makers are presently working on the pre-production of the film and are planning to start shooting soon. Naseeruddin Shah’s character is being well-designed and the team is in the hope that audience will like a new shade of him.”

The original Udal was released earlier this year in May and received a great response not only from the audience but also by the critics.

As per PinkVilla reports, Naseeruddin Shah will also be seen in the film Maarrich opposite Tusshar Kapoor.