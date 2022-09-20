Lahore Arts Council to pay tribute to Noor Jahan, Iqbal Bano, Farida Khanum and Nayyara

The Lahore Arts Council will pay a shining and magnificent tribute to Madam Noor Jahan, Iqbal Bano, Farida Khanum and Nayyara Noor on 22nd Sept at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

Renowned singers Tarannum Naz and Sara Raza Khan will sing famous songs of legends.

The Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council, Muhammad Rafi Ullah, explained his visionary approach towards the cultural activities for the revival of the best and quality entertainment at Alhamra and said civilised nations always remember their national icons and also promote cultural activities to enhance socio-cultural values in their society. Rafi Ullah called this tributary night the step to remember our national icons. “Our basic aim to hold this evening is to celebrate the legacy of Madam Noor, Iqbal Bano, Farida Khanum, and Nayyara Noor at Alhamra Arts Council he added.

Director and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that the program aims to enlighten the new generation with the services of its legend.