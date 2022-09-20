China thanks COAS for CPEC security

Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe on Monday expressed his country’s willingness to provide technical assistance for supporting flood relief efforts in Pakistan. General Wei Fenghe made the offer during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on a two-day official visit to China, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The Chinese defence minister said China greatly valued its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army, and looked forward to further expanding the cooperation. He also said the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries, and termed Pak-China military cooperation an important pillar of bilateral relations. General Wei Fenghe thanked the COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

He expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and hoped for timely completion of the project. He conveyed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate changes and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas. The COAS thanked the Chinese defence minister for his sentiments and continued Chinese support to Pakistan.