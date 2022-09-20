Opponents seeing Nawaz reshaping Pakistan’s ‘political map’: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that political opponents are once again seeing party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, reshaping the country’s ‘political map’. Expressing her views on Twitter, the PML-N vice president lambasted the political opponents and went on to say that they [political opponents] crossed all limits to take revenge and do injustice to Nawaz Sharif and no opportunity was missed to get rid of the PML-N supremo. “But what will be a bigger punishment than this that they (political opponents) are now seeing Nawaz, reshaping the ‘political map’ of Pakistan again”, added Maryam.