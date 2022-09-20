HEC invites applications from Pak/AJK teaching faculties to study in UK

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the fully funded UK scholarships under Commonwealth Scholarships for Commission in the UK (CSC) for Master’s and PhD teaching faculties of Pakistani universities.

According to the HEC, to apply for these scholarships, the candidates must meet HEC eligibility in addition to CSC requirements. He/she must be a Pakistani/AJ&K national and permanent resident of Pakistan/AJ&K. Dual nationals are not eligible?.

For PhD scholarship, an applicant must hold a first-class degree in relevant postgraduate qualification (17/18 years Masters/MS/MPhil degree) in the relevant field of study by closing date of HEC application portal. The candidate must not have Second/Third division in the terminal/last degree. Result awaiting candidates are also not eligible to apply. All applicants are required to provide HAT test score.

Applicant must have obtained a minimum score of 60 out of 100 in HAT test. Those applicants who have taken HAT test on or after January 01, 2022 may upload the test result on HEC portal for consideration.

Without providing minimum HAT test score (60 out of 100), applications will not be considered for further process. Those interested applicants who are yet to take HAT test, may register for the same by visiting https://etc.hec.gov.pk/. ETC is accepting applications for HAT test till October 11, 2022.

Applicants applying for teaching faculty, must have an experience of minimum 12 months as regular/contract permanent faculty member (not as a visiting or ad hoc appointment).

It is worth mention here that the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (CSC) provides the UK government’s Commonwealth scholarship scheme led by international development objectives. Since 1960, the CSC has funded over 30,000 individuals to study in the UK and gain skills, acquire knowledge and build networks to tackle global development challenges.

As per CSC eligibility criteria in addition to HEC criteria, to apply for these scholarships, you must be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country.