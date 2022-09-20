President advises youth to adopt intellectual changes for bright future

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday advised the youth parliamentary leaders to bring intellectual change, adopt new emerging technologies, and remain abreast with the fast-paced innovations and inventions, being perpetually made on the technological front, to lead the country towards progress and prosperity.

The president gave the remarks during his meeting with members of the Youth Parliament, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah accorded high value to the youth. The Quaid, in one of his address, had said, “Pakistan is proud of her youth, particularly the students who are nation builders of tomorrow. They must fully equip themselves with discipline, education and training for the arduous task lying ahead of them.”

The president urged the youth to act upon the advice of the Quaid as they were duty bound to learn the latest techniques and skills in all sectors, and embrace the changes taking place at the intellectual level.

He said the youth had the required time, energy, patience and dynamism to provide leadership to the people towards improving the economy, trade and democratic values in the country.

The president said the constitution provided a framework for the unity of purpose for all and it should be reflected in all aspects of national life.

He said all the political parties desired unity in the ranks, and were committed to the progress and prosperity of the country in accordance with their respective manifestoes. He said consultation, democracy and passion coupled with hard work were essential for dealing with issues and challenges faced by the country, including the gigantic task of rehabilitation of over 33 million flood victims.

The president said there was a need to further activate the boys and girls, Red Crescent and other institutions to build skills and expertise in the youth, so that they could help the nation in time of need. He also urged the young leaders to develop the habit of blood donation to enable the health system to store it and provide whenever required to save the lives of patients.

He emphasized the need for young leaders to motivate and encourage the women who made up over 50% of the country’s population to enter into the active economic stream and help them to fully utilize the schemes and incentives announced by the government for uplifting women and youth of the country.

He advised the members of the Youth Parliament to master the CPR and first aid techniques, and impart that knowledge to their friends and relatives and fellow students to provide first aid to the victims of accidents as well as man-made and natural calamities.