More isolation wards set up in KP after increase in dengue cases

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has increased number of isolation wards for dengue patients after spike in dengue positive cases in Mardan and Khyber district.

The spokesperson for the Health Department said that isolation wards with 150 beds have been established in various health facilities of Mardan district.

He said that two tehsils of Mardan district, Takht-i-bahi and Babuzai have reported highest number of dengue cases and all necessary arrangements including fumigation at marshy places and awareness campaign for people to adopt precautionary measures have been stared.

He said that dengue ward with 20 beds have been established in Mardan Medical Complex including in tehsil and district headquarters hospitals.

The spokesman said that isolation wards with 50 beds have been established in Khyber district. The district administration said that so far more than 650 dengue positive cases have been reported from all tehsils of the district.

The joint teams of health department and tehsil municipal administrations have started surveillance, anti-mosquito sprays and awareness campaign to protect people from dengue fever. Meanwhile, the number of Covid positive cases is dropping as only 18 cases were reported in KP during the last 24 hours.

According to updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday, the number of total active cases in the province is 511. The disease since its outbreak in March 2020 had affected 224,136 people and claimed 6,363 lives. However, no death is reported due to the disease during last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, 38 patients recovered from the disease, surging the total number of recovered people to 217, 262.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmed said that 152 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab on Monday.

In a statement, he said that 71 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 47 in Lahore, 12 in Gujranwala, 3 each in Kasur, Vehari and Sheikhupura, 2 each in Multan, Narowal and Sahiwal, 1 each in Rajanpur, Layyah, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Chakwal, Nankana Sahib and Sialkot.

He said that a total of 3,437 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year while four people died of the virus. The P&SHD secretary said that 816 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 266,594 indoor and 75,780 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 1925 places in the province during daily surveillance.The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.