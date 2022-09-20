Out of Fire

Now that Mr Shahbaz Gill has miraculously bid adieu to his forlorn stint in jail, the future of his relationship with his party has sent rumour mills in overdrive. Reputed dailies are contributing to the frenzy by blowing talks of parted ways well beyond proportions.

Meanwhile, the PTI social warriors are holding ground and waving his picture in Banigala as proof that all is well. As of now, the chief of staff of former prime minister Imran Khan has not yet stepped forward with any official position on the matter. Creating unnecessary controversies, which along the way belittles the tragic ordeal of an individual and his entire family, is an under-the-table strategy that should not be given any leeway in a mature democracy.

But since most of us are neither mature nor believers of democratic ideals, we conveniently gloss over the controversy of Mr Gill’s missing smartphone (still being examined for any ghosts of the Christmases past) and whatsoever became of accusations of custodial torture. Similarly, it remains to be seen what precious information did Islamabad Police procure out of the hapless wife of his driver and their baby girl booked under a long, long list of charges.

The wisdom behind what the PTI stalwart remarked on national television and whether he has forgotten the lack of support from those he called near and dear remains hanging in the air. Islamabad seems more interested in connecting the dots back to the party chairman. No qualms about that. But far more important than who asked who to convey his message was the fact that no one could deny: Mr Gill had crossed a line. Going by the stream of unequivocal condemnations, this was something members of his own party had realised early in the game. To his fortune, however, the other side did not find the need to warrant a response because (borrowing the words of the Islamabad High Court) “the discipline of the armed forces is indeed not frail nor weak to be affected or influenced by reckless and irresponsible statements.” *