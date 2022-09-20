Reviving the Art of Storytelling

The concept of storytelling that must be preserved is fading into oblivion. Our country’s millennials and the next generation will not be exposed to storytelling. Those who were born during the 1960s to the 1990s had a simple lifestyle where technology did not overpower their existence. Elders such as grandparents, uncles, and aunts told stories to children. These were fables or human-centric stories having a moral message along with the elements of fun and horror. Such a system of nurturing the mind is not present anymore.

The twenty-first century brings to the fore, social media and gadgets to help children learn about the world. Social media apps, games, and physical toys keep the children engaged with themselves. The school system does not provide room for self-reflection, self-awareness, or contemplation among the students. They go to school to study, take notes, give exams, and move on to the next class. At a time when digital media has limited our social interaction, students are the most affected. Gone are the days when children of a family sat around an elder to have a heart-to-heart conversation. Unfortunately, children talk to elders only if there is a power outage or when the Wi-Fi is not working.

Human interaction can never be replaced, no matter how advanced social media becomes or how effective life is in the metaverse.

Human interaction can never be replaced, no matter how advanced social media becomes or how effective life is in the metaverse. Children are happily watching cartoons on their parents’ smartphones while travelling or having lunch. Parents also leave their children at the mercy of the Internet. They are unaware that a child creates a mental image of their surroundings and themselves during their formative years. This is why children give value to the words of their parents or teachers for they remain in contact connection with them every day. Children who spend more time on the Internet will give value to the information they absorb by watching the content.

Schools must make avenues to pursue storytelling. Students, especially in primary classes, need to be guided by teachers regarding the values of life, ethics, discipline, culture, language, etc. Storytelling sessions must be held across all schools where teachers share insights with students. This will also encourage students to become speakers and writers. The art of Dastangoi from the 13th century needs to be revived in the 21st century. During the 13th century, travellers shared their stories with the people which uplifted their spirits and enhanced their thought processes. They also narrated age-old tales of love and war so the listeners could gauge life’s lessons from them. Such concepts must be revived to create an environment conducive to learning that will enable children to become creative thinkers. We must act now or our future generations will be lost in the digital world. They will be connected but will not embrace the power and concept of physical interactions and face-to-face conversations. They will complete their tasks, both academic and professional, but will not celebrate with each other. They will be alive but will miss out on living their lives.

The writer is a fiction writer, columnist and author of Divided Species – a sci-fi story set in Karachi.