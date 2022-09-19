PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has increased the number of isolation wards for dengue patients after a spike in dengue positive cases in the Mardan and Khyber district.

The spokesperson for the Health Department said that isolation wards with 150 beds have been established in various health facilities of the Mardan district.

He said that two tehsils of Mardan district, Takht-i-bahi and Babuzai have reported the highest number of dengue cases and all necessary arrangements including fumigation at marshy places and awareness campaigns for people to adopt precautionary measures have been started.

He said that a dengue ward with 20 beds has been established in Mardan Medical Complex including in tehsil and district headquarters hospitals.

The spokesman said that isolation wards with 50 beds have been established in the Khyber district.

The district administration said that so far more than 650 dengue-positive cases have been reported from all tehsils of the district.

The joint teams of the health department and tehsil municipal administrations have started surveillance, anti-mosquito sprays and awareness campaign to protect people from dengue fever.